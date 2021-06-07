RunitupTahj Feat. Sada Baby - Go RiRi [WSHH Heatseekers]
Do you remember the song âHit Yo Grooveâ that had everyone going crazy during quarantine!? Well that Artist is back with another one, Runituptahj features Detroitâs very own Sada Baby on new track called âGo RiRiâ. Tahj is also doing a 10,000 Cash giveaway to whoever can make the best video to the song, be sure to follow his ig @RunitupTahj to learn more about it.
Posted by Gio
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS