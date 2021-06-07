RunitupTahj Feat. Sada Baby - Go RiRi [WSHH Heatseekers]

Do you remember the song âHit Yo Grooveâ that had everyone going crazy during quarantine!? Well that Artist is back with another one, Runituptahj features Detroitâs very own Sada Baby on new track called âGo RiRiâ. Tahj is also doing a 10,000 Cash giveaway to whoever can make the best video to the song, be sure to follow his ig @RunitupTahj to learn more about it.
