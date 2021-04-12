Well Damn: Clashes & Arrests Go Down At A White Lives Matter Rally In California!

Multiple people arrested and some scuffles happened during White Lives Matter rally that was held in Huntington Beach. The WLM rally is a nationwide group of protests planned in some main cities across the country. Counter protesters met them with chants "Nazis Go Home". Via FreedomNewsTV. Posted BY Persist

