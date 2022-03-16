Co-Own Colombian Sex Mansion | GGMetaSex NFT | Good Girls Co creators of Sex Island & GGMansion [Sponsored]

https://www.ggmetasex.com/

Good Girls Co, The creators of the viral event Sex Island, GoodGirlsLive.com & GGMansion Colombia - #1 Live Sex Cam Stream 24-7 ( GGMansion ) ; have now stepped into the Metaverse & NFTs.

Purchasing any GGMetaSex NFT turns you into a Real-World Shareholder of GGMansion Colombia (Live Sex Streaming Mansion) & land owner in the GGMetaSex Virtual World.

The GGMetaSex NFT will allow everyone to live the life of their dreams. Both Physically & Virtually, and earns you money!

The limited 10,000 NFT collection includes 2 shareholder plans – both of which Guarantee more than just investment Growth! 😉

9990 GGMetaSex Gold NFTs ( 0.3 ETH - $700 USD apx)

---0.0039% Ownership of GGMansion's Live Stream Earnings

----Physical access to all amenities at the GGMansion at any time

---Income / Dividends paid out daily to Shareholder via GGCoin through staking

---Own a large piece of land in the GGMetasex Virtual World

24/7 access to GGMansion's live stream including all shows & XXX videos

Board of Directors

10 GGMetaSex Diamond NFTs ( 20 ETH - $40,000 USD apx)

---GG Corporate Jet & GG Exotic cars fleet access

---1% Ownership of GGMansion's live stream earnings

---Physical access to the all amenities of GGMansion at any time

---Income / Dividends paid out daily to shareholder via GGCoin through staking

---Own a large piece of land & mansion in the GGMetasex Virtual World

---24/7 access to GGMansion's live stream including all shows & XXX videos

Board of Directors

