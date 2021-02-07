Sublime Shine - Self Made [Unsigned Artist]
Sublime Shine is back with Self Made. Making yourself a better person without someone telling you to do it is to be***Self Made. ***This song is dedicated to Josh “Barnes” Morgan 05/22/1979-04/16/2001*** --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 🙏🏽SUBSCRIBE🙏🏽 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020 Sublimation Records!
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS