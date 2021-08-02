2 Texas Teens Arrested After Snapchat Footage Shows 16yr Old Girl Stealing Necklace From A Dead Man & Then Flexin' The Chain On TikTok! (News Report)
" A teenager who found a man’s body under a drainage ditch was seen stealing his necklace in a video shared on Snapchat, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
An arrest warrant affidavit states that Bethany Martin, 17, and a female friend, 16, discovered the man’s body near the intersection of Sunday Song and Charismatic in Southwest Bexar County on Monday morning.
Investigators said the girls first called a friend, who arrived and called authorities.
The man, 25, had hanged himself and had discoloration throughout his body, BCSO officials said. His death was ruled a suicide by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office." - KSAT
