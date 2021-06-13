Imagine Explaining This To Your Insurance Company: Mumbai Sinkhole Swallows Parked Car In Seconds!

Mumbai: A car parked at a residential complex in Mumbai disappeared within seconds today into a well that was partly covered to create a parking lot.



A video of the bizarre incident in Ghatkopar, which is doing the rounds on social media, shows the car's bonnet and front wheels enter the well first. The rear part of the car follows and soon the vehicle disappears whole under the water.



The other vehicles parked near the car, including one right next to it, were not affected.



The car's owner Dr Kiran Doshi said the incident took place around 8.30 am. "We have another car in the compound and the man who cleans it alerted us. We came out onto the passage and before our eyes, the car disappeared into the well."



Dr Doshi said the well is about 30 feet deep. "We are using submersible pumps to suck out the water and a crane is here to get the car out," he said. He added that the well is over 100 years old.