Kentucky Principal Under Fire After Getting Student Lap Dance At Homecoming!
" Kentucky school district is investigating after a teenage boy gave lap dances to his high school principal and other staff members during a homecoming event.
Hazard High School posted images of its homecoming festivities on the athletics department’s Facebook page. The photos were subsequently taken down as well.
The events took place in the school’s gymnasium. Images showcased boys dressed in their undergarments, along with some wearing women’s intimates. Students were seen performing lewd acts towards male teachers. Other provocative photos of spirit events at Hazard High School posted on social media showed teen girls parading around the gym dressed as Hooters waitresses and boys being paddled, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs told the paper Wednesday that the incidents are under investigation." - NYPOST
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS