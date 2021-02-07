Sheesh: Man Who Set Mason County Courthouse On Fire Live Streams Police Pursuit! "Mark Zuckerberg You Punk B**ch!"
The Texas DPS apprehended the Mason resident after a 58-mile vehicle chase northbound on I-35 from Williamson County and Georgetown to McLennan County just south of Waco. During the chase, Nick Miller was on Facebook live streaming his actions while ranting about a life that isn’t fair. He demanded multiple times that his children — reported to be two boys — be safe. He ranted about his failed relationship with his family and claimed to be a good father. Posted By Persist
