Jeezy Speaks About His Respect For Jay-Z & How He Helped Him During A Fight! "HOV Got Hands"
Jeezy spoke about his respect for Jay-Z in a Wednesday promo clip for his upcoming episode on TV One’s “Uncensored.”. “A lot of people don’t know we done been in some fistfights and everything.” Without going into too much detail, he said, “Some things popped off in Vegas,” and proceeded to give Hov his credit for sticking beside him in the brawl. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS