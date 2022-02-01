Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping her 3-Year-Old Daughter Into Zoo's Bear Pit!
An alarming video shows the moment a 3-year-old girl was dropped into a bear pit at a zoo in Uzbekistan by her mom, who is now facing charges for attempted murder. The sad footage from Tashkent reveals the child being dropped into a pit about 16 feet below the barrier as the bear, named Zuzu, walks past the kid, East2West News reported. Zookeepers were able to draw the bear into an enclosed part of the zoo before hurrying to save the little girl, who endured a concussion and cuts from the fall, according to the news outlet. Posted By PSmooth
