Jake Paul vs. UFC's Ben Askren Boxing Match Set For April 17 ... Askren Speaks! "I'm Gonna Beat Him Up"
Paul will lace up the gloves for a third time to battle former UFC welterweight Ben Askren, who retired from combat sports last year after getting finished in back-to-back fights. The fight will take place under the Triller Fight Club banner and will serve as the main event. The location of the event, which will air on traditional pay-per-view platforms, hasn't been finalized yet. Posted By Persist
