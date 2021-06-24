Say What? House That Was Destroyed By A Tenant Actually Sells For Over $590,000!

A spacious Colorado home left in disarray and described by the realtor as "a little slice of hell" that needed over $150,000 of repairs because of a tenants destruction sold this week in a bidding war for well over the $590,000 asking price.

