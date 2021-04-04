Heated: Pastor Makes Police Get Out Of His Church After They Try To Stop Service Over COVID Restrictions! "Nazis Are Not Welcome Here"
A Polish pastor at a church in Canada went viral after his blunt response to cops showing up at his church on Easter weekend. Pastor Artur Pawlowski of the Cave of Adullam Church in Alberta, Canada could be heard yelling repeatedly at officers who entered the premises of the church. The video comes just days after Pastor James Coates was released from prison for holding in person services that exceeded arbitrary restrictions on attendance. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS