Pure Foolery: Man Trolls Dallas City Council In Response To Texas' Anti-Abortion Law!
Alex Stein went before the Dallas city council to troll them on Texas' new heartbeat bill. The fact that the Dallas city council allowed Stein his full time to go on and speak about birthing people and late-term abortion and "raw dogging" without stopping him once is hilarious. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS