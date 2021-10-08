Meanwhile In Nevada: Suspect Pretends To Pull Gun Before Troopers Fatally Shoot Him!
Both body-worn camera video and dashcam video appear to show Zarate-Cervantes reach into his waistband, behind his back, as if he was trying to grab a gun. Both troopers fired a single shot and Zarate-Cervantes fell to the ground. The victim was directed to exit the vehicle, and the troopers rendered first aid to Zarate-Cervantes, but he died at the scene. It was later discovered that Zarate-Cervantes did not have a weapon in his possession. Posted By Persist
