Meanwhile In Nevada: Suspect Pretends To Pull Gun Before Troopers Fatally Shoot Him!

Both body-worn camera video and dashcam video appear to show Zarate-Cervantes reach into his waistband, behind his back, as if he was trying to grab a gun. Both troopers fired a single shot and Zarate-Cervantes fell to the ground. The victim was directed to exit the vehicle, and the troopers rendered first aid to Zarate-Cervantes, but he died at the scene. It was later discovered that Zarate-Cervantes did not have a weapon in his possession. Posted By Persist

