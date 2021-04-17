New Video Game 'Our America' Puts Players In Driver's Seat Of A Black Father Pulled Over By Police While Taking His Son To School!

"U.S. software engineer is using virtual reality to depict the dangers faced by Black drivers. 25-year-old Bryant Young says his own experiences inspired him to create "Our America." Young hopes the VR experience will help fight racism" - Tech News
