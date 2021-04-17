New Video Game 'Our America' Puts Players In Driver's Seat Of A Black Father Pulled Over By Police While Taking His Son To School!
"U.S. software engineer is using virtual reality to depict the dangers faced by Black drivers.
25-year-old Bryant Young says his own experiences inspired him to create "Our America." Young hopes the VR experience will help fight racism" - Tech News
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS