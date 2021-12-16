Don Dada 4Ever (A Louie Rankin Tribute) [Sponsored]
Too often we forget that our time on earth is limited. For Louie, I'm sure many would agree that he was taken too soon. The one thing we don't have control over is time. The Pivotal Team is honored to have been given the opportunity to give Louie his flowers as he deserved. To Louie's family, friends and children, we offer our ongoing condolences and we hope this tribute makes you proud.
Fly High Louie! Please Support The Louie Rankin Memorial Scholarship Foundation
Don Dada 4 Ever (A Louie Rankin Tribute)
Mechanic TID x Vaun Pro x Pivotal
Management: Pivotal Entertainment/ Pivotal Talent Management Inc/ YCL Records
