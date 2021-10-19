SMH: Shot Goes Off & Injures A Woman After Two Men Tussle Over A Shotgun!
A fight over a weapon at a local Dunkin Donuts led to a woman being shot and two being charged on Monday afternoon. Two individuals were involved in an altercation in the parking lot at which time a subject identified as Rubelash Gilmore produced a shotgun and fired one shot into the ground. The second subject, 19-year-old Dahmir Williams began to fight over the weapon and it discharged striking the female victim who was nearby. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS