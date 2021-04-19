Sheesh: California Police Chase Ends It Shootout, Suspect Gets Taken Out!

Fremont Police released body camera footage in connection with a fatal police shooting of a robbery suspect identified as 34-year-old Joshua James Gloria, along Highway 84. After being chased and shot at, the officer drew his service weapon, and turned around to return fire. Simultaneously as he returned fire, the armed suspect was straddling the police motorcycle, which was equipped with a department issued AR-15 rifle. The suspect fell to the ground after being struck. He survived the shooting. Posted By Persist

