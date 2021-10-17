Meanwhile In Russia: Man Gets Rocked During Slap Tournament!
A competitor was literally left red in the face after being knocked out during a brutal round of a slapping championship held in Moscow. Tsybulyak Mikhail and Gorodnyuk Victor went head to head in the ruthless competition. The match is won by Mikhail when he managed to knock out Victor with a vicious slap. Posted By Persist
