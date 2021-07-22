Grieving Mother Offers Vaccines At Her Son's Funeral! "Don't Wait Because You Never Know"
Betty Antoine's 46-year-old son Brandon became a COVID statistic—despite her pleading with him to get a COVID-19 vaccine. He told his mom and his friends he had done the research and wanted to wait, but Antoine said her son left out an important detail to his friends. "He did not tell his friends all the underlying health conditions he had. He had a bad heart. He had lung problems, COPD," she said. Brandon tested for COVID-19 and died six later. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS