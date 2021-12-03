Inspirational Rap Group 4 Wheel City Celebrates International Disability Day With New Anthem "Mainstream" [Label Submitted]
Fresh off their interview with Hot97 Lisa Evers “Street Soldiers”, inspirational paraplegic hip hop duo 4 Wheel City releases the visual for their hit anthem ”Mainstream”, in honor of International Persons with Disability Day (Dec 3), and National Disability Employment month.
“We Hope this video makes the world a more inclusive place for people with disabilities to work, achieve our dreams, and become so Mainstream!” - 4 Wheel City
