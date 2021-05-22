King Power - Winning [WSHH Heatseekers Submitted]
#HotNewHipHop #Winning #KingPower
Them with us are GREATER than them against us. Life is all about fighting, I believe in the winning power which is GOD. That is who we are KING POWER. Don't Hate on anybody who is Winning. Hate and Jealousy are Sins. GOD is with us. Life is all about Giving THANKS �� to GOD and you will be RECEIVING.
Songs are available on various platforms https://bit.ly/KingPowerWinning
For more music video and vlogs http://bit.ly/kingpowerkqpp
Follow us on Instagram @KingPowerKQPP
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS