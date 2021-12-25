Man Performs CPR On 8-Month-Old Monkey, Brings It Back To Life!

An ambulance driver returning home gave a second lease of life to a monkey by providing CPR after it had collapsed on being chased by a pack of dogs. In the video recorded by his nephew, 38-year-old Prabhu can be seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR on the monkey for over a minute till it begins responding. CPR is used to save life of patients whose heart suddenly stops beating due to any reason, including a heart attack. Posted By Ghost

