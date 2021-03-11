Dana White Says Jake Paul Is No Fighter & Will Bet $1 Million That He Loses!

BROKEN? 20,831 views

Dana White is convinced Jake Paul is gonna get his ass whooped when he steps in the ring to fight Ben Askren and he's willing to put $1 million on it. White just simply ain't convinced Jake has what it takes to beat an accomplished professional fighter like Ben Askren ... who's 19-2 as an MMA fighter. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS