Dana White Says Jake Paul Is No Fighter & Will Bet $1 Million That He Loses!
Dana White is convinced Jake Paul is gonna get his ass whooped when he steps in the ring to fight Ben Askren and he's willing to put $1 million on it. White just simply ain't convinced Jake has what it takes to beat an accomplished professional fighter like Ben Askren ... who's 19-2 as an MMA fighter. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS