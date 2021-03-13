Well Damn: Road Rage Incident Turns Into Attempted Murder!
The driver of the vehicle saw that the man get out of his vehicle with a hammer in his hand, he then decides to run his car into him, leaving him trapped between both cars, causing serious injuries. According to a statement from the SAMU paramedic, he had various fractures with possible internal bleeding. Driver was reportedly charged with attempted murder. Posted By Persist
