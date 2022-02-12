Here We Go: Snoop Dogg Accused Of Sexual Assault / Battery From 2013 Incident!
An onstage dancer who claims she worked for Snoop Dogg has filed a lawsuit against the hip-hop legend, alleging that he and another associate sexually assaulted her in 2013. The accuser alleged that Snoop Dogg and his friend Donald Campbell, also known as Bishop Don Magic Juan, separately assaulted her over a 24-hour period. The woman claimed that she wound up at Campbell’s residence against her wishes and was sexually assaulted. The lawsuit against Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is for a violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, sexual battery and sexual assault. Posted By Persist
