Cold-Blooded: Man Arrested After Fatally Shooting A Mother Of 6 During Road Rage Incident!
A North Carolina man has been nabbed in a cold-blooded road-rage shooting that left a mom of six dead. Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, was arrested early Thursday on first-degree murder charges in the death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly. The arrest comes a week after Eberly was shot through the passenger door of her car as she and her husband, Ryan, were on their way to celebrate their anniversary. Posted By Persist
