GeminiJynX Ft. Brandon Rose & Jadakiss (Flood The Town) [Label Submitted]

Check Out GeminiJynX first single "Flood The Town" off his debut album "City of Gems" that was released on June 11th, 2021.
Stream and Download "City of Gems" The Album
Stream "Flood The Town"
Social Media GeminiJynX
Brandon Rose
Jadakiss
Produced By Young Devante
Engineered: Sheff Dizzle & Earle Holder
Directed By Jahmil Young
