Rocked: UFC's Cheyanne Buys Delivers A Brutal Head Kick Leading To First Round Finish Against Gloria de Paula!
After bringing de Paula to the ground momentarily, Buys decided to let her opponent up and just as the Brazilian was getting off the canvas she was met with a devastating shin to the face that put her back down again. Buys thought she had a walk-off knockout with the head kick but the referee allowed the fight to continue, which led to the former Contender Series winner jumping into the mount and just punching de Paula repeatedly without much resistance offered in return. Posted By Persist
