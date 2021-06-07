Jimmy Brown, Barber From Tennessee, Catches A 26yr Old Trying To Steal His Car... Gives Him A Beating Of His Life!
"A KPD spokesperson said the incident happened just after 12 p.m. on Friday at the Broadway Barbershop at 4815 Broadway. According to the report, the victim, identified by his family as Jimmy Brown, was in the barbershop when he saw the suspect get into his car and try to steal it.
KPD confirmed the suspectâs identity as Samson Prater, 26." - Wate News
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS