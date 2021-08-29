Hungry Leopard Tries To Make A Meal Out Of A Prickly Porcupine, Quickly Realizes He Made A Huge Mistake!
This hungry leopard had no choice but to admit defeat after picking a fight with a prickly porcupine.
The predator was spotted stalking the spiky rodent, before taking a swipe at the prickly customer and quickly regretting his decision.
The bizarre battle, which lasted an hour and half, saw the determined leopard take several breaks to remove quills from his paws and lick his wounds, while the brave porcupine stuck around as if to tease his opponent.
Eventually the leopard admitted defeat and the pair slinked away together, appearing to call a truce.
