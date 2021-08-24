"He Told Cause He Was Scared. Nobody Smashed His Girl" Shotti Says 6ix9ine Was A Gang Member & Making Excuses For Why He Snitched + Disses Wack 100!
Shotti speaks to Dj Akademiks... calls out Wack 100 & says he's old & washed for sitting down with 6ix9ine and not knowing anything about the situation... Backs up that Jim Jones is not a snitch & more
Full interview over at Off The Record on Spotify
