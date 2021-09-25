Jazz Hands Feat. Sadfriendd - XANAKIN SKYWOK
Song:
https://open.spotify.com/album/4rq5Rxg5FRmCfa4aTQdjob?si=vBuaFOD0TCuEpQREKygPIw&nd=1
https://soundcloud.com/xanakinskywok/jazzhands
Xanakin Skywok:
https://linktr.ee/xanakinskywok
https://www.instagram.com/xanakinskywok
https://www.soundcloud.com/xanakinskywok
https://www.twitter.com/xanakinskywok
Sadfriendd:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4UT0p3ljEiD472lZp44KLH
https://instagram.com/sadfriendd/
https://twitter.com/sadfriendd/
AV (Producer):
https://linktr.ee/AVGOTDRIP
https://www.instagram.com/avgotdrip/
Directed by https://www.instagram.com/leondeleoni/
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS