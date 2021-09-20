Damn: Russian Students Jump From Windows To Escape A Gunman Who Killed 8 People!

BROKEN? 34,031 views

A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several others. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings. Footage from the scene showed students jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building, landing heavily on the ground before running to safety. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS