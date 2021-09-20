Damn: Russian Students Jump From Windows To Escape A Gunman Who Killed 8 People!
A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several others. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings. Footage from the scene showed students jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building, landing heavily on the ground before running to safety. Posted By Persist
