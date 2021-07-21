Stephen A. Smith Speaks On Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo! "He's Not Kevin Durant, Let's Stop That Right Now"
First Take Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50-point night leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years after defeating the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Stephen A. says Giannis is no Kevin Durant and those comparisons need to stop. Posted By Persist
