A V8 Ain’t For Everybody: Miami Model Crashes Her Sports Car Into Store Then Calmly Flees The Scene In An Uber!
A woman was arrested after allegedly she drove onto a Miami Beach sidewalk, crashed into a food market, and nearly hit a homeless woman before she casually left the scene in a getaway car.
A witness shot video of the aftermath of the crash, which happened Tuesday at Fernandez Food Market on Washington Avenue and 14th Street.
"Don't put your backpack on, ma'am, you almost killed that homeless lady," Brian Prahl, the witness, is heard telling the woman, who was seen casually grabbing her belongings just after the crash.
The woman was later identified as 27-year-old Sharon Martinez-Lazaro, of Los Angeles. Posted by JR
