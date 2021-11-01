Arsonist Tosses Molotov Cocktail Into Brooklyn Deli, Sparks Inferno!
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A suspect was arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at a deli in Brooklyn and slashing a man on the hand Saturday.
According to police, the incident happened just before 8 a.m. when officers responded to a 911 call of an attack at a deli near Nostrand Avenue and Halsey Street.
They say a 38-year-old man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the deli on 496 Nostrand Avenue which resulted in damage and destruction. They say he also slashed a 23-year-old male victim in his hand. Posted By Ghost
