Bishop Da Great - Higher [Label Submitted]

Cincinnati, OH Dubbblife Entertainment presents Bishop DaGreat. The southern emcees latest offering, the melodic and mesmerizing track produced by Nevermore, takes you on a mission to the moon. "I'm Higher Than A Satellite," proclaims Bishop DaGreat, and judging from the joyful sounds of this soon-to-be radio smash, it's all for the better. Make sure to follow Bishop DaGreat on all social platforms and stream his content available everywhere. [email protected]

