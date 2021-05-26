Bishop Da Great - Higher [Label Submitted]
Cincinnati, OH Dubbblife Entertainment presents Bishop DaGreat. The southern emcees latest offering, the melodic and mesmerizing track produced by Nevermore, takes you on a mission to the moon. "I'm Higher Than A Satellite," proclaims Bishop DaGreat, and judging from the joyful sounds of this soon-to-be radio smash, it's all for the better. Make sure to follow Bishop DaGreat on all social platforms and stream his content available everywhere. [email protected]
https://linktr.ee/BDAGREAT
https://twitter.com/Bishop_DaGreat
https://www.instagram.com/IAmBishopDaGreat
https://www.facebook.com/BishopDaGreat
