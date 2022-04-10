Hold Up: Man Puts Biden "I Did That" Stickers On Gas Pumps Then Has A Meltdown When Cops Arrest Him!

BROKEN? 1,367 views

A Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief after putting anti-Biden stickers on a gas pump. Thomas Glazewski sprayed the stickers with a substance that would make it difficult to remove them. Cops had to force Glazewski into a police car during his arrest. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS