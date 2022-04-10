Hold Up: Man Puts Biden "I Did That" Stickers On Gas Pumps Then Has A Meltdown When Cops Arrest Him!
A Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief after putting anti-Biden stickers on a gas pump. Thomas Glazewski sprayed the stickers with a substance that would make it difficult to remove them. Cops had to force Glazewski into a police car during his arrest. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS