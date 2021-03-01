Terrible: White Supremacist Attacks Black Security Guard At TV Studio In Australia!
A neo-Nazi who attacked a Channel Nine security guard in Melbourne today has posted disturbing video of the incident online.
The footage shows Thomas Sewell, the leader of the National Socialist Network, hitting the guard multiple times before holding him down on the ground in an attack in the lead up to A Current Affair's story tonight about the extremist group he is a member of.
Sewell arrived with one of his peers at Channel Nine and demanded to see A Current Affair staff. Posted By Ghost
