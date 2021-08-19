Woman Goes Off On San Diego Board Of Supervisors! "We Will Constitutionally Remove All Petty Tyrants"
he County Board of Supervisors held a public meeting regarding COVID-19 restrictions and things got heated. Residents expressed outraged at county officials saying they are working against the people and not working to protect the constitution. Resident Brittany Mayer was one of those who delivered a speech at the meeting. Posted By Persist
