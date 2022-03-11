Hold Up: Dude Gets Kicked Off Delta Flight For Wearing 'F**k Biden' Hoodie!
A man was kicked off a Delta flight for wearing a Fuck Biden hoodie. Although he later took it off they claimed it’s “delta policy” and threatened him with the no fly list. The passenger said he spoke to Delta after the incident and it turns out they don’t have a clothing policy and reportedly told him he could wear the hoodie. Posted By Persist
