Just Sad: Woman Caught On Camera Dumping Her Newborn In A Dumpster!

An eighteen year old Hobbs woman faces several felony charges, after admitting to police that she placed a newborn baby in dumpster outside a store in Hobbs.



Alexis Avila told police she gave birth to the baby, then later left the baby in a dumpster outside the Rig Outfitters and Home Store in Hobbs. She has been charged with attempt to commit a felony and child abuse.



The child was taken to a local hospital, and was later transported to hospital in Lubbock. The child is in stable condition.



Joe Imbriale, who runs Rig Outfitters, says he plans to start a Go Fund Me account in support of the newborn child.



"I want this baby to know it is loved," he said. "That just because your mom did that does not mean you are not loved. People care about you. People care about what you feel and think."



Avila is scheduled to appear in Lea County District Court on Monday. Posted by JR