Classic: That Time Dipsets’ Freekey Zekey Described A Shooting Incident! "I Put Him In A Full Nelson"
Full Interview Via QuietRoom https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOw7UKGk-sc. Dipsets’ Freekey Zekey sat down during an interview with QuietRoom and explained a 2003 shooting where he got shot and tried to do what he could. "I grabbed his motherf*ckin hand, the n***a started letting off," he said. "Once it jammed, I spun him around and put the n***a in a full nelson.". Posted By Persist
