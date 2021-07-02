Chicago Gang Shooting Caught On Camera... 7 Ppl Shot Including A 1-Month Old Girl!

"A 1-month-old girl and six other people were hit by gunfire in Englewood Thursday night when three gunmen jumped from a black Jeep Cherokee and began firing up and down the street.

The attack came just days after two mass shootings killed two women and injured 15 other people in Chicago. At least 24 shootings across the city this year have wounded four or more people, according to a Sun-Times analysis.

The Englewood attack occurred around 8:15 p.m. when three gunmen “began shooting in several directions” in the 6500 block of South Halsted Street, according to Chicago police.

The three jumped back into the Jeep and sped off down 66th Street, police said. No one was in custody.

The baby was shot in the head and taken in critical condition to St. Bernard Hospital, then transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to police and a Chicago Fire Department spokesman." - Suntime News

Posted by Thrillz