Rapper Tapwaterz drops new song Immortalized hinting Tupac & Biggie faked their deaths and are still alive [label submitted]

Tapwaterz from the paralyzed hip hop duo 4 Wheel City releases new song IMMORTALIZED, hinting Tupac & Biggie faked their deaths and are still alive, in honor of the 25th yr anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G's "passing" March 9th.

