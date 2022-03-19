Rapper Tapwaterz drops new song Immortalized hinting Tupac & Biggie faked their deaths and are still alive [label submitted]
Tapwaterz from the paralyzed hip hop duo 4 Wheel City releases new song IMMORTALIZED, hinting Tupac & Biggie faked their deaths and are still alive, in honor of the 25th yr anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G's "passing" March 9th.
DOWNLOAD & STREAM "IMMORTALIZED":
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/tapwaterz/immortalized
FOLLOW TAPWATERZ:
IG: https://instagram.com/mrwaterz?utm_medium=copy_link
FB: https://www.facebook.com/Tapwaterz
FOLLOW 4 WHEEL CITY
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/4wheelcitygram/?hl=en
Twitter:
https://mobile.twitter.com/4wheelcity
YouTube:
https://youtube.com/user/DaCityTV
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/4WheelCity/
PRESS:
https://linktr.ee/4wheelcity
Email: [email protected]
DONATE:
Paypal:
https://www.paypal.me/4wheelcity
CASHAPP: $4WHEELCITY
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS