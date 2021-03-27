SOSATRUU Ft. Bankroll Bari & KoldHearted Cee - Top 2 Bottom [Unsigned Artist]
Sosatruu (@rocoutlou) is the next one up from the South, specifically, Huntsville, Alabama.
“Top 2 Bottom” blends pain with striking lyrics, earth shattering beats, as well as frenzied features.
Sosatruu vividly paints a picture of a life that most could not fathom. From prison and poverty to winning his city over.
He is joined on the explosive track by his talented family and independent label mates, @BankrollBari and @KoldheartedCee.
Backed by highly acclaimed @milehighstudio, cinematically filmed and directed by renowned @enzodenali, and newly managed by rising star @ronnylaflare....Sosatruu is set to take over.
Bookings are available.
The #Koldhearted Team is here to stay.
