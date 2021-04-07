Marquail Strait - Hot [Unsigned Artist]
Marquail Strait is out of San Antonio TX. He is just 15 years old and up an coming rap artist. The sky’s the limit for this ultra-talented teenager from the Lone Star State. Also, a basketball player, an actor and a drummer, Marquail Strait has goals in life that include giving back to the community he calls home and living a “passion over profit” type of lifestyle.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS