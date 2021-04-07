Marquail Strait - Hot [Unsigned Artist]

BROKEN? 160 views

Marquail Strait is out of San Antonio TX. He is just 15 years old and up an coming rap artist. The sky’s the limit for this ultra-talented teenager from the Lone Star State. Also, a basketball player, an actor and a drummer, Marquail Strait has goals in life that include giving back to the community he calls home and living a “passion over profit” type of lifestyle.

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS