Hold Up: Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison For The Murder Of George Floyd!
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 270 months, or 22.5 years, in the murder of George Floyd last year. Chauvin, 45, was expected to serve about 15 years behind bars. Floyd's family and attorneys called for the court to give Chauvin the maximum sentence. Posted By Persist
